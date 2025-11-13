In a first, Extra High Tension cable laying goes trenchless in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: For the first time in the city, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO) has begun laying Extra High Tension (EHT) cables beneath the busy Chennai-Madurai-Tiruchy National Highway using the trenchless method - a modern technique that enables underground cable installation with minimal excavation and no disruption to traffic on major roads.

The work is part of a Rs 26.7-crore project to upgrade the 33/11 kV Mannarpuram substation into a 110/11 kV facility, aimed at meeting the city's rapidly growing power demand. The new EHT line will link the Mannarpuram and K Sathanur substations via Edamalaipatti Pudur, covering 7.4 km - with 2.4 km laid underground and 4.6 km as overhead transmission lines.

Speaking to TNIE, Mary Magdalin Princy, Superintending Engineer (SE), TANTRANSCO, Tiruchy, said the upgraded substation would help meet the increasing power requirements in key areas such as the collector camp office, the upcoming Kalaignar Library, Mannarpuram, Bharathidasan University (Khajamalai campus) and, Tiruchy airport, as part of its expansion plans.