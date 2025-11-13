In veiled jibe, TVK chief Vijay accuses DMK of ‘slander politics’

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on DMK, TVK president and actor Vijay on Wednesday said “a party intoxicated with power” has been resorting to its “familiar game of slander politics” out of fear of losing power soon. In a statement issued through X, Vijay said,

“A party that is soon to be thrown out of power by the people has hastily resumed its trademark politics of slander. Which party could that be, if not the one that has made slander its core political ideology since 1969?”

Without naming the DMK, Vijay said the ruling party’s obsession with TVK has grown to such an extent that it now spends all its time and energy criticising the newly launched outfit. “For them, corruption and arrogance have become ideological principles,” he alleged.

Referring to the DMK’s ongoing Knowledge Festival for commemorating the DMK’s 75th year celebration, he said it had turned into an “abuse festival” targeting the TVK rather than promoting intellectual exchange. “They claim to stand for Tamil, Tamils, and Tamil Nadu, but where did that pride go when they compromised on principles for positions and power?” he asked.

Taking a dig at CM MK Stalin’s recent remark that “no force can topple us”, Vijay said such statements only revealed a “delusion of power”.