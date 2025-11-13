Kuruvai paddy price down 20% in Madurai due to high moisture, supply glut

MADURAI: As the kuruvai paddy harvest in Madurai draws to a close, farmers are grappling with a 20% dip in paddy price, from Rs 1,700 per 62-kg bag last year to Rs 1,400 this year, in the open market.

According to rice traders, increase in paddy arrivals from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and higher moisture content in the local produce due to untimely rainfall are the two main reasons for the drop in price.

According to rice mill owners, paddy with higher moisture content has to be dried for nearly two months. This additional time entails extra cost and the price offered is also proportionately reduced to manage the expenditure. The influx of fine, dry paddy varieties from other states also impacts the price, they said.

Kuruvai paddy was cultivated in nearly 9,000 hectares in Madurai, almost the same as last year, and 80% of the harvest is already over. According to farmers, around 20% of the total harvested paddy (nearly 9,000 tonnes) is sold in the open market.

Sources said the per-kg price for paddy offered at Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) is Rs 25.5.