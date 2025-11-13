Madras HC issues bailable warrant against education dept top official in contempt case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a bailable warrant against the director of collegiate education (DCE) after finding him committing wilful disobedience of the court’s previous order in connection with the appointment of a lecturer in an aided college in Kanniyakumari district.

Justice M S Ramesh recently passed the orders on a contempt of court petition filed by Dr P Phadmaja, who prayed for the court to punish the DCE (Dr M Eshhwaramoorthy) for failing to obey the February 1, 2022, order of the court directing him to approve her appointment as lecturer at the Nesamoney Memorial Christian College, Marthandam, from June 20, 2001.

Noting that the order in the writ petition was issued in 2022 and a four-week time was granted then for complying with the order, the judge said more than three and a half years have lapsed, yet the contemnor (DCE) has not complied with the order.

“Thus, the disobedience claimed in the contempt petition is wilful in nature. So also, the non-appearance of the DCE before this court pursuant to the receipt of the statutory notice,” he said in the order.

The judge directed issuance of bailable warrant to secure the physical presence of the director of collegiate education before the court in the next hearing on November 21 and that he shall submit his response as to why he should not be punished for wilful disobedience of the court’s order.

The judge also directed the commissioner of Greater Chennai Police to depute a responsible police officer for execution of the warrant.