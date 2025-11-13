Madras HC restrains Kumki-2 makers from releasing movie until December 2

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras HC on Wednesday restrained the producers of Vikram Prabhu-starrer ‘Kumki 2’ movie from releasing it until December 2. The interim injunction was granted on an arbitration application filed by film financier S Chandraprakash Jain.

Jain said he had lent Rs 1.50 crore to Prabhu Solomon, the director, who is also producing the movie.

Later, a settlement was reached between them on the matter and Prabhu had agreed to pay Rs 2.50 crore, he said. Jain approached the court for interim injunction until arbitration on the matter is determined as the movie is set to be released on November 14.

Finding a prima facie case made out and balance of convenience in favour of the applicant Jain, Justice Anand Venkatesh granted interim injunction until December 2.