Madras HC upset over flagpoles on median, questions govt over lack of action

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over political parties temporarily installing flagpoles on median strips.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, while hearing a case relating to regulating installation of flagpoles on roads, said the court’s order in this regard is being violated by political parties across the board and the government seems to have not taken action against those violating the order.

Stating that even the Anna Flyover is not spared by the ruling party which had installed flags on the bridge, the judge said he has got videos on it. He wanted the government to produce copy of orders by the authorities concerned on permission, if any, granted for installing flags in such places.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, representing the state, submitted that no such permission was granted and promised action against those indulged in such activity.

He noted that the government has issued standard operating procedures for handling granting of permission for temporary installation of flagpoles along the sides of the roads, and appropriate actions are being taken in this regard.

He also said a report will be filed after collecting details from the district collector on the action taken against such violations.

Cautioning that the court may have to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings if appropriate action is not taken against violations, the judge adjourned the hearing to December 3, 2025.