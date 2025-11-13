Officials busy with SIR, farmers in Tamil Nadu face trouble insuring paddy

THANJAVUR: With only three days left for the deadline for farmers to enrol in PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), only 1,68,447 hectares (48%) of samba paddy crop has been insured in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchy.

Several reasons are attributed to the low enrolment, including involvement of village officials’ in the SIR of electoral rolls due to which farmers could not obtain certificates and documents.

To enrol in PMFBY, farmers have to pay premium of Rs 564 per acre for samba paddy for a sum assured of Rs 37,600 per acre. The last date to pay the premium is November 15.

According to officials in the agriculture and farmers Welfare department, in the five districts so far 3,51,903 hectares have been brought under samba, thaladi paddy crops. Out of this, the premium for crop insurance has been paid for only crops in 1,68,447 hectares so far, which works to around 48%.