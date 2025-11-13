PIL seeks ban on Muthuramalinga Thevar movie, Madras HC asks govt reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government to a PIL petition filed by a caste organisation leader seeking to ban screening of the movie, ‘Desiya Thalaivar Thevar Peruman’, depicting the life of late leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The direction was issued by the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Wednesday when the PIL filed by A Hari Nadar, president of Shatriya Sandror Padai, came up for hearing. The bench adjourned the hearing by a week.

The petitioner alleged the movie, released on October 30, 2025, consists of concocted stories defaming the Congress leader K Kamaraj, and may create enmity and incite clash between Nadar and Thevars.

He noted depiction of a scene wherein Kamaraj’s mother refused to convey the family house to his name, which was required for him to contest the 1936 local body elections because only those possessing properties were allowed to contest polls then.

Another scene shows Muthuramalinga Thevar purchased lambs for Kamaraj and paid tax for the domestic animals, the petitioner stated, adding that these are utter false narratives made without any documentary evidence.

The petitioner alleged that there are several other narratives in the movie which are false and concocted without documentary evidence and proof, and the movie makers have attempted to defame Kamarajar and Nadar community; so it should be banned from screening in all theatres.