Spoiled butter: TN Minister Mano Thangaraj says money would be recovered from UP dairy

Minister for Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj allayed the fears of dairy farmers saying they need not worry about the issue.
MADURAI: After TNIE published a report about 81-tonnes of butter worth Rs 4.21 crore that was procured by Aavin (Madurai) from a UP-based dairy in October had got spoiled, dairy farmers expressed concern that their incentive and bonus would be stopped citing losses. Minister for Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj, however, allayed their fears saying farmers need not worry about the issue.

Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Welfare Association (Madurai) Treasurer T Inbaraj said, “Aavin declared Rs 5.63 crore as Deepavali bonus to dairy farmers in Madurai this year. Farmers were delighted as they got a bonus of Rs 1 per litre. The butter spoilage issue is a serious one, since it costs over Rs 4.21 crore.” An official from Aavin (Madurai) said,”We have released payment to the dairy. Whether it will be recovered or mentioned as a loss will be decided later.”

Minister Thangaraj said “The Rs 4.21 crore will not be taken in our accounts. The dairy supplied substandard stock which is a violation of tender norms. I have directed officials not to make any further payments to the dairy and recover it if payment has been made.”

