Tamil Nadu CM grants Rs 3 lakh to accident victims, kin won’t accept bodies till demands met

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family members of the three people who were killed in a road accident involving a police vehicle in Sivaganga on Tuesday and announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

The Poovanthi police have registered a case against the police vehicle driver, Head Constable S Balamurugan (48), attached with the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit in Sivaganga district, under Sections 281, 125(A), 106(1) of BNS, based on the complaint of the survivor of the accident, T Soneswari (28).

The family members staged a protest in front of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Wednesday, and refused to accept the bodies highlighting a slew of demands.

The demands included arresting the police officer responsible for the accident, government job to family members, treating the remaining survivor of the accident in a private hospital instead of a government facility, registering a case against the police officers who lathi-charged them for protesting on Tuesday, and provide adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.

The deceased were identified as P Prasath (28), his wife P Sathya (24), and their son P Thasvanth (4), hailing from Chittampatti. Soneswari (28) is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The police vehicle and the victim’s bike collided head-on at the Poovanthi-Sakkudi stretch when the victims were on their way back home after attending a funeral.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to provide special medical care to the survivor Soneswari.