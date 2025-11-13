Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to unveil Apollo Junction grade separator on Dec 7

MADURAI: Around 97% of the Apollo Junction grade separator works have been completed, and the project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 7, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Apollo Junction grade separator and Goripalayam flyover, he said the latter would be ready before the Pongal festival. The Apollo Junction flyover is being built at an estimated cost of Rs .150 crore and spans 2,100 metres, and the Goripalayam Junction flyover is being built at Rs 190 crore.

“The flyovers would be opened to the public only after thorough inspection by the Road Safety and Quality Control Divisions of the Highways Department. To enhance safety, the structures would have roller crash barriers, an American road safety technology,” Velu said.

When reporters asked about the Therkkuvasal flyover proposal, Minister Velu said a feasibility study is underway for the project.

Responding to a question about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s charge that CM MK Stalin was opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls only because around 20,000 fake voters would be removed from his Kolathur constituency, the minister said “The DMK is not against the SIR. However, TN is currently experiencing monsoon rains, and the Pongal festival will be celebrated in January. By April, the EC might announce dates for Assembly elections. Therefore, we have only appealed to postpone the implementation of SIR for now. EPS, being the opposition leader and an ally of the BJP, tends to oppose whatever is said by the DMK.”