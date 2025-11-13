Tamil Nadu govt announces 24 public holidays for 2026

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced 24 public holidays for the year 2026.

These holidays will apply to state government offices, government undertakings, corporations, boards, and all commercial banks, including cooperative banks, in Tamil Nadu.

There will be three public holidays on consecutive days during the Pongal festival (January 15, 16 and 17), while two public holidays fall on consecutive days - October 19 and 20 for Ayutha Pooja and Vijaya Dasami, respectively.

Also, though public holidays have been declared for Thai Poosam and Deepavali, they fall on a Sunday.

Similarly, Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17), Ramzan (March 21), and Independence Day (August 15) fall on Saturdays.