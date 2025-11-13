Teachers associations urges Tamil Nadu govt to restore old pension scheme

CHENNAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on Wednesday began a continuous sit-in protest in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education office at Saidapet, urging the state to fulfil their long-pending demands, including the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

AUT members said the protest would continue till November 14. “We urge the state government to implement the CAS and extend benefits to teachers in government-aided colleges. We also reiterate our demand to restore the old pension scheme,” they said.

The members alleged that despite earlier protests held in September, no action had been taken by the government. The associations are demanding incentives for professors who have completed MPhil and PhD degrees in accordance with University Grants Commission norms.

AUT members also held a separate protest at Rajarathinam stadium demanding immediate roll back of Private Universities Bill, which was placed recently in the Assembly. “For the time being the government has withdrawn the bill, but we suspect it will likely bring its revised version,” said K Raja, secretary of AUT.