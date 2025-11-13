Three Tiruchy schools bag honours for innovation, teaching excellence

TIRUCHY: From transforming dull classrooms into colourful learning spaces to nearly doubling enrolment through community outreach, three Tiruchy schools have been recognised by the School Education Department (Elementary) as the district's best-performing institutions for the 2024-25 academic year.
This year, Anbil Panchayat Union Primary School, Agalanganallur Panchayat Union Middle School (Pudhu Theru), and Inamrediyapatti Panchayat Union Primary School from Vaiyampatti block were selected for their notable contributions. The award, which was announced by the school education department (elementary) on Tuesday, will be presented for the ones excelling in teaching, learning innovation, and student development.
For A Nirmala Jenita Rani, Headmistress of the Anbil school, the honour crowns nearly four decades of service. "I joined this school at 25, and I will retire here," she said. Jenita Rani never forgets to conduct daily tests at 8.30 am at the school. Also known for her creative classroom approach, Rani introduced interactive image boards, painted learning walls, and model-based teaching modules that make lessons lively.
At Agalanganallur Panchayat Union Middle School (Pudhu Theru), Headmistress P Charlotte Edwina said the school's growth "from the gate to the classroom" reflects complete transformation. Offering both Tamil and English instructions, the school's strength rose from 100 students to 180 students in the last five years, leading to the introduction of a government bus service for nearly 100 children from nearby villages.
The school has achieved strong results, with eight students clearing the NMMS exam and three selected for the Model School in Thiruverumbur. With new classrooms, abacus coaching, and a dedicated physical education teacher, Edwina said the focus remains on all-round development.
Meanwhile, Inamrediyapatti Pudhur Primary School, a school inaugurated by former CM K Kamaraj in 1950, stood out for its outreach to rural children. Headmaster A Kaliyaperumal said enrolment rose from four in 2018 to 30 students in 2025.
"The education department planned to merge the school with a nearby school. However, we, along with other teachers, personally visited the families to stress the importance of education," he said.