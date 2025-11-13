Tirunelveli Corporation begins demolishing illegal structures blocking water flow in canal

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation on Wednesday began demolishing 44 small unauthorised bridges built by residents across the Nellai Canal, following complaints that they obstructed flow of floodwater during monsoon. The action comes in the wake of a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to remove all encroachments blocking the canal before November 14.

According to officials, several houses and commercial establishments in the densely populated Town area have encroached on the canal and its waterways by constructing small bridges to access their properties. This, along with the poor maintenance of storm water drains, causes severe water-logging even after moderate rainfall, with floodwater frequently entering residential areas.

The Nellai Canal, originating from the Nainarkulam division, carries surplus water during the rainy season through the city. However, unauthorised structures across the canal, particularly along South Mound Road and near Kallanai School have been identified as key obstructions to water flow, said officials.

In July, the corporation and the public works department jointly demolished 11 low-level bridges constructed without permission. However, 44 remaining bridges were spared, prompting Hindu Munnani state secretary and advocate Kutralanathan to approach the high court which directed authorities to remove the remaining encroachments.

Adequate police personnel were deployed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saravanan and Inspector Kasipandian to ensure smooth execution.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that structures built by commercial complexes and marriage halls have not been pulled down.