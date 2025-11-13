TNIE Impact: FSSAI issues notice to mess contractor of Coimbatore college to improve kitchen hygiene

COIMBATORE: Following the TNIE report on Tuesday titled 'Govt College of Technology students left distressed due to lack of basic amenities', the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday issued a notice to the mess contractor of GCT, directing them to improve kitchen hygiene within 15 days.

FSSAI's designated officer for Coimbatore, T Anuradha, along with subordinate officers, visited the GCT campus on Thadagam Road in the city on Tuesday and inspected the kitchen, water, grocery items and food standards at the mess where students dine. Anuradha told TNIE that an improvement notice was served to the mess contractor after the kitchen was found to be unhygienic.

"During the inquiry, students said the food was of substandard quality. The inspection report of the mess has been submitted to the collector," she said.