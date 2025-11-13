TNIE Impact: FSSAI issues notice to mess contractor of Coimbatore college to improve kitchen hygiene

COIMBATORE: Following the TNIE report on Tuesday titled 'Govt College of Technology students left distressed due to lack of basic amenities', the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday issued a notice to the mess contractor of GCT, directing them to improve kitchen hygiene within 15 days.
FSSAI's designated officer for Coimbatore, T Anuradha, along with subordinate officers, visited the GCT campus on Thadagam Road in the city on Tuesday and inspected the kitchen, water, grocery items and food standards at the mess where students dine. Anuradha told TNIE that an improvement notice was served to the mess contractor after the kitchen was found to be unhygienic.
"During the inquiry, students said the food was of substandard quality. The inspection report of the mess has been submitted to the collector," she said.
Following this, Anuradha and Coimbatore Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, N Shenbagalakshmi, held a meeting on Tuesday with principals of government, aided, and private arts and science colleges in Coimbatore through video conference to discuss about maintaining hygiene in college hostel canteens.
Shenbagalakshmi told TNIE, "We have instructed principals to obtain a canteen license from the FSSAI. In addition, colleges should ensure that the quality of food and drinking water provided to students and maintain hygiene in the kitchen," she said.
She added that the higher education department and FSSAI have planned to conduct a two-day programme for colleges to ensure the preparation of quality food, the provision of clean drinking water, and the maintenance of canteens.
She further said that FSSAI officers will make surprise inspections at colleges regarding this.