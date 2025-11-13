Trainee flight makes an emergency landing on Tiruchy-Pudukottai highway

TIRUCHY: A training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Tiruchy–Pudukottai National Highway near Keeranur in Pudukottai district on Thursday.
According to officials from Tiruchy International Airport, an engine failure forced the trainee pilots to make an emergency landing on the highway. Both the pilot and the trainee pilot escaped unhurt, officials said.
Upon receiving the information, the Air Traffic Control at Tiruchy International Airport alerted the local police and the Airport officials in Tiruchy.
The general public on the vicinity panicked on seeing that the flight was landed on the highway. After confirming that no one was hurt and nothing happened seriously, a large number of people rushed there to see the flight.
Official sources said the single-engine aircraft, owned by a private company and operated from Salem, was en route to the Karaikudi airspace when a technical snag developed in the engine. The pilot then made an emergency landing near the Malai Matha Hillock Church along the highway.
Officials from Tiruchy airport rushed to the spot and inspected the aircraft. Speaking to TNIE, Airport Director S S Raju said both occupants were safe. Although the aircraft landed on the highway, regular vehicular traffic was not affected, he added.
“The Cessna aircraft is owned by Ekvir Flying Club from Salem. Only after the investigation by the officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) the exact reason for the engine failure will come to know,” Raju said.