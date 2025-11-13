Trainee flight makes an emergency landing on Tiruchy-Pudukottai highway

TIRUCHY: A training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Tiruchy–Pudukottai National Highway near Keeranur in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

According to officials from Tiruchy International Airport, an engine failure forced the trainee pilots to make an emergency landing on the highway. Both the pilot and the trainee pilot escaped unhurt, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the Air Traffic Control at Tiruchy International Airport alerted the local police and the Airport officials in Tiruchy.

The general public on the vicinity panicked on seeing that the flight was landed on the highway. After confirming that no one was hurt and nothing happened seriously, a large number of people rushed there to see the flight.