Two years on, 500 health workers await promotion, salary hike in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Around 500 reproductive and child health sanitary (RCHS) workers, who are paid a paltry salary of Rs 1,500 a month, are waiting for appointment as multi-purpose workers (MPWs) in primary health centres (PHCs) for a higher salary despite being eligible for it as per a G.O. issued in this regard two years ago.
While RCHS workers are primarily involved in housekeeping at maternity wards in hospitals, MPWs, who are expected to know to read and write, are used for other work as well assistance with the public health programme, helping with filling the outpatients slips, etc. Though both RCHS workers and MPWs carried out similar work and are engaged only on a contract basis, the latter get a minimum salary of Rs 13,000 per month.
Dr AR Shanthi, secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE), said through RTI the DASE got to know that around 540 RCHS workers were made eligible to be posted as MPWs, but only around 60 were posted. Some RCHS workers eligible for MPW posts alleged the district-level health department officials were demanding a bribe of up to Rs 1 lakh for the posting.
An RCHS worker in Cheyyar Health Unit District (HUD) alleged although he was selected for the post, it has been kept pending. He alleged he was demanded a bribe when he went to ask for the posting.
Another RCHS worker in Cuddalore said she has been working in the department since 2000 for a salary of Rs 1,500. With two daughters to take care of, she has been struggling to make ends meet.
As per the GO issued in 2023, RCHS workers are eligible to be promoted as MPWs if they could read and write Tamil and if they had rendered service during the Covid-19 pandemic in any PHCs.
Dr Shanthi said Health Minister Ma Subramanian in April 2025 announced in the Assembly that all RCHS workers’ pay will be increased to Rs 5,000, but this has not been implemented.
Dr A Somasundaram, director of public health, told TNIE that 938 MPW posts have been filled up so far. The MPW posts will be filled up with RCHS workers when vacancies arise. On the allegation of bribes, the official said the matter will be looked into.