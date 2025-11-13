Two years on, 500 health workers await promotion, salary hike in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Around 500 reproductive and child health sanitary (RCHS) workers, who are paid a paltry salary of Rs 1,500 a month, are waiting for appointment as multi-purpose workers (MPWs) in primary health centres (PHCs) for a higher salary despite being eligible for it as per a G.O. issued in this regard two years ago.

While RCHS workers are primarily involved in housekeeping at maternity wards in hospitals, MPWs, who are expected to know to read and write, are used for other work as well assistance with the public health programme, helping with filling the outpatients slips, etc. Though both RCHS workers and MPWs carried out similar work and are engaged only on a contract basis, the latter get a minimum salary of Rs 13,000 per month.

Dr AR Shanthi, secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE), said through RTI the DASE got to know that around 540 RCHS workers were made eligible to be posted as MPWs, but only around 60 were posted. Some RCHS workers eligible for MPW posts alleged the district-level health department officials were demanding a bribe of up to Rs 1 lakh for the posting.

An RCHS worker in Cheyyar Health Unit District (HUD) alleged although he was selected for the post, it has been kept pending. He alleged he was demanded a bribe when he went to ask for the posting.