Vellalore dumpyard: Coimbatore Corporation violates PCB norms, reveals RTI reply

COIMBATORE: Solid waste management norms have been breached by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) at the civic dumpyard at Vellalore.

A Right to Information (RTI) reply received by social activist KS Mohan, Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, has revealed serious lapses by the civic body in managing solid waste.

The CCMC has allegedly failed to comply with repeated directives from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prevent fresh waste dumping and clear over 9 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste.

According to the RTI documents, the TNPCB, acting on CPCB orders, issued 15 directions to the Corporation to ensure proper disposal and remediation of waste at Vellalore. However, activists allege that the CCMC continues to dump mixed waste at the site, showing little progress on implementing the Board's instructions.

An inspection carried out on July 2, 2025, by officials from the TNPCB's Coimbatore South Division, CPCB, and CCMC, following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (South Zone), exposed alarming irregularities.

The report noted that Coimbatore generates around 1,100-1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, with 950-1,100 tonnes collected through door-to-door systems. While the Corporation claims 90% segregation at the source, the waste arriving at the Vellalore facility was found to be mostly unsegregated.