12 calves die of 'viral fever' in TN, villagers call for action

KRISHNAGIRI: 12 calves allegedly died due to viral fever, suspected to be a skin disease outbreak in Ethakinaru village and the surroundings in Natrampalayam panchayat of Anchetti taluk in the last one month. Villagers urged the animal husbandry department to take action to prevent the deaths as it bears huge loss to cattle farmers.

M Kumar (55) of Ethakinaru village told TNIE, "A week ago I lost my calf due to fever and nodules over its body, the calf could cost atleast Rs 15, 000. Like me atleast about six cattle farmers would have lost their cattle in the past two weeks due to the viral fever. Thus the animal husbandry department should conduct a special health camp for cattle to prevent any death of calves."

Seconding him another villager T Kaliyappan (70) said that he lost his two calves. Atleast 25 calves in the surrounding are suffering with viral fever. Despite vaccination, calves died in the past two weeks. A few farmers also fumed that private veterinarians are visiting each villages and treating their cattle. But government veterinarians are not reaching them at their doorstep.

Natrampalayam veterinarian Vijay said, "There could be suspected outbreak of viral skin disease but it should be confirmed and I wasn't informed either. Also in the past four months, around 6,300 goat pox vaccines were administered to cattle in Natrampalayam to prevent Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). But we need to confirm whether it's LSD or a viral disease."

Krishnagiri Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, K Elavarasan told TNIE that a special camp will be arranged at Ethakinaru village and the surroundings to address the issue.