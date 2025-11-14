AIADMK functionary held for killing wife with driver’s help

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK former district councillor and former president of Pannimadai village panchayat was arrested on Thursday by the Coimbatore district police for allegedly murdering his wife through his driver on October 28.

M Suresh (49) of Dhaliyur had been working as a driver for the family of D Saravana Kumar alias Kavi Saravanan (51) of NAM Nagar for 15 years. Police sources said that Saravanan and his wife S Maheshwari (46) were not on good terms and had been living separately for five months.

Suresh, who surrendered at the police station on October 28, told the police that he killed Maheshwari as she allegedly reprimanded him for trying to reunite her with Saravanan.

However, after Suresh was taken into custody and interrogated on Wednesday, he told police that the killing was orchestrated by Saravanan as Maheshwari was not cooperating to obtain a divorce. Suresh confessed that Saravanan had assured to bear the expenses of the case and offered him ownership of a brick kiln chamber in Dindigul.

Based on Suresh’s confession, Saravanan was arrested. Police said Suresh continued to work for the family and had assisted Maheshwari with household chores during the period. After the murder, Saravanan had taken Suresh to the police station to surrender.