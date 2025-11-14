Bids open to turn old windmills into solar-wind hybrids in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a major push to boost renewable power generation, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has invited bids to renovate its old wind power plants and upgrade them into hybrid models by adding solar systems under the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model.

According to officials, the total installed capacity of the project will be 34.75MW, including 18.75MW of wind power and 16MW of solar power, along with associated transmission and distribution facilities. The estimated project cost is around Rs 200 crore, as per TNGECL’s internal study and analysis.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the project aims to repower and modernise smaller, outdated wind turbines that have been non-functional for years. “In a joint venture with the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), we had earlier set up 110 small wind turbines at Kayathar I and II, Puliyankulam, Muppandal and Kethanur villages in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts with a total capacity of 17.355MW. Of these, only 15 turbines are now operational.