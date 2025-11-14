CM Stalin inaugurates modernised kanchi silk showroom built at cost of Rs 3 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Anna Silk Sales Complex of the Kancheepuram Arignar Anna Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society through video conference from the secretariat.

The showroom, located on Vallal Pachaiyappan Street in Kancheepuram, has been modernised at a cost of Rs 3 crore under the handlooms, handicrafts, textiles and khadi department.

According to an official release, the showroom will feature a wide range of authentic silk and cotton products, including Kancheepuram, Arani silk and Thirubuvanam silk, among others. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to boost the society’s annual sales to around Rs 10 crore.