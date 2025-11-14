Leopard entangled in wire fence rescued near Gudalur tea estate

NILGIRIS: A two-year-old female leopard that was entangled in a fence at a tea estate in Irumpupalam of Pandalur near Gudalur was successfully rescued after sedation and released inside the forest in Gudalur. The animal was rescued after five hours.

K Rajesh Kumar, veterinary assistant surgeon of Theppakadu, sedated the animal in the presence of Gudalur DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu and the team, formed as per the instructions of Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL) Rakesh Kumar Dogra, removed the fence. The animal’s leg and thigh were entangled in the fence.

Venkatesh Prabhu said, “The animal was very active, and due to the lengthy wire, we were unable to carry out rescue measures manually. The animal was safely tranquilized, rescued and provided medical aid inside the cage after rescue procedures. After observing the animal's health, it was safely released into MTR forest.”

“The landowner, Rajalingam, tied up several extra wires from the fence to a nearby tree in which the leopard was entangled. The area was cordoned off to keep the animal passive so that the wounds made by the wire would not be aggravated," he said.

The DFO warned the landowner against such practices since the land is located about one km from the forest boundary.

After news related to the entangled leopard spread among the residents of Pandalur on Thursday morning, they flocked to see the animal near the private estate. Subsequently, the forest team led by Pandalur forest range officer Sanjeevi sought the help of Gudalur police to keep the people from approaching the leopard.