Minister K N Nehru defends Rs 44 lakh donation to temple on his birthday

TIRUCHY: DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, who allegedly recently donated money to the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, has defended his action by asking, “Is it a wrong deed if someone donates money to Tirumala temple?”

Responding to reporters on Thursday after inaugurating a drinking water scheme in Manikandam, to quesries regarding his alleged Rs 44 lakh donation to the Tirumala temple for the annadhanam scheme to mark his birthday on November 9, the minister asked if it was wrong to do so.

When asked about TVK leader Vijay’s remark that Chief Minister M K Stalin was pretending to be a good person, Nehru said, “It is enough if we are good to the people of the country.”

Further, Nehru said since the inception of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board until Stalin assumed office as CM, drinking water connections were given only to 4.22 crore people in the state. “In the past four-and-a-half years, drinking water connections have been provided to 1.09 crore people.

Work is under way to provide one crore more connections. The goal to ensure drinking water connection for every household in Tamil Nadu could not be fully achieved because the union government has not released funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he alleged.