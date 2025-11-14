NHAI-Madurai begins Rs 230-cr work to correct 10 blackspots

MADURAI: To reduce accidents and ensure smooth vehicle movement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Madurai region, has begun constructing seven vehicular underpasses, one service road, and two foot overbridges with lifts at ten identified black spots along the Madurai-Kayatharu section of the NH 44, covering Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi districts. The Rs 230-crore project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH spans 243 km, of which the Madurai-Kayatharu stretch, covering 116 km, falls under the jurisdiction of the NHAI Madurai region. Ten accident-prone locations were identified along this section- including Thuvariman Junction, Thankankulam Junction, Sivarakottai Junction, and Kalikudi in Madurai district; Pullalakottai, Government Medical College, Collectorate, Sulakarai, and Padanthal in Virudhunagar district; and a black spot near the National Engineering College (NEC) in Thoothukudi district.

Speaking to TNIE, an NHAI official said that Road Safety Auditors had been appointed for all national highway stretches to monitor obstacles and commuter challenges. "Based on their assessments, ten black spots were identified on the Madurai-Kayatharu stretch. Each black spot refers to a 500-metre stretch where five or more fatal or grievous accidents occurred between 2015 and 2018. These findings were sent to the Road Safety Cell (Engineering), following which remedial works were sanctioned and tendered,” the official said.