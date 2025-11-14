No carts, old wheelchairs used to move waste in Dindigul Medical College Hospital

DINDIGUL: Patients visiting the Dindigul Medical College Hospital complain that housekeeping staff use wheelchairs meant for them to carry waste. The hospital authorities, however, say only a few wheelchairs that have been withdrawn from use are used for the purpose.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohan, a relative of a patient, expressed disappointment over the use of wheelchairs to transport waste. He said, "The primary purpose of these devices is to assist patients in moving from one location to another. However, housekeeping staff are using wheelchairs to transport waste. Many wheelchairs in the maternity and casualty wards are utilized for moving waste. The wheelchairs should not be repurposed for non-medical use, yet the staff have been doing exactly that. This is a clear misuse of resources."

Another visitor, Ramamoorthy, said iron push carts are usually utilized for transporting goods in government facilities, but they are absent in the hospital. "Why are the carts not deployed here? The wheelchairs, which are meant for moving patients internally for blood tests, scans, and other treatments, are unfortunately used for such unrelated tasks. Often, patients arriving at the facility look for wheelchairs, only to find them being misused for unconventional purposes."

A top official from Dindigul Medical College Hospital claimed the charges arise due to confusion experienced by patients and their relatives. "The absence of push carts for garbage and waste led to the repurposing of a few old wheelchairs for the purpose. These wheelchairs, however, are distinctly marked. We have adequate wheelchairs to move patients from one ward to another. Besides, assist patients during admission."