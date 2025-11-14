No SC nod for Mekedatu dam, TN will nip Karnataka's attempts in bud: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday said it was highly condemnable that “completely false” information was being spread that the Supreme Court has granted approval for the construction of a dam by the Karnataka government across the Cauvery river in Mekedatu.

In a statement, he said that the apex court, in its order on Thursday, had only said that the Tamil Nadu government can express its concerns regarding the project before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Central Water Commission (CWC), and it has further said that no decision on the dam can be taken without hearing Tamil Nadu’s opinion.

“Just as the (present) TN government successfully prevented the construction of the Mekedatu dam in the last four years, it will put forth its strong arguments before the CWMA and CRC going forward,” he said.

Emphasising that the present 'Dravidian model' government under Chief Minister M K Stalin will never give up the rights of farmers in the Cauvery delta region, he said the government will nip in the bud any attempts by the Karnataka government to construct the dam against the rulings of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the SC.