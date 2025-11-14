Opposition leaders slam DMK government for ‘weak arguments’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday expressed shock and anguish over the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Karnataka government to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said that the Cauvery River is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu, and the livelihood of farmers in the delta region depends entirely on its waters, which also serve as a drinking water source for 20 districts. “It is deeply painful that the apex court has permitted Karnataka to proceed with the DPR,” he said.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK government of failing to present strong arguments in the SC to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights, thereby allowing Karnataka to gain the upper hand.

“The DMK government’s inaction, prioritising its political interests in Karnataka, has caused this setback,” he said, urging the government to take immediate legal and diplomatic steps to protect TN’s rights.