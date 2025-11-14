Paddy kept in open at DPCs are sprouting: Tirunelveli farmers

TIRUNELVELI: Farmers supplying their produce to the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in Tirunelveli, including those in Kunnathur and Vellakovil, claimed on Thursday that delays in procurement have left their paddy exposed to rain, causing it to sprout.

Several farmers from Kunnathur told TNIE that even the paddy bags they brought on November 1 have not been accepted by the DPC staff yet. A farmer said, "As a result, around 6,000 bags of paddy were kept outside the DPC, constantly exposed to rain and the sun. Cattle are eating the produce. We had spent lakhs of rupees on cultivating paddy, but now face huge losses due to the delay in procurement."

Another farmer from Vellakovil said that the staff members at the respective DPC had advised him and other growers to store harvested produce in the same agricultural fields. A woman farmer said, "They told us they would not accept our produce even if we brought it to the centre. If the paddy gets wet in the rain, the DPC will reject it. We fear our months of hard work and expenditure for cultivation will go in vain."