Plea seeks nod for Deepam atop pillar at Thirupparankundram, TN’s reply sought

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a counter affidavit from the HR&CE department and the Madurai collector on a petition filed against a change in the location proposed for the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The litigant, Rama Ravikumar, who claimed to be a devotee and Hindu propagandist from Madurai, said earlier the ritual took place on an ancient stone pillar known as ‘Deepa Thoon’, 15m away from Sikkandar Badushah Dargah located on the hill.

When he sent a representation to the temple administration on October 28, asking them to light the deepam at the said location this year, the authorities replied on November 3 saying they have decided to conduct the ritual on the Deepa Mandapam at Uchipillaiyarkovil on the hill, Ravikumar claimed.

There is no legal embargo restraining the temple from conducting the ritual on the ancient pillar near the Dargah, he added, and questioned the decision of the authorities.

Justice G R Swaminathan issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to November 19.