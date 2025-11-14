Police car that ran over three in TN had no insurance

MADURAI: Details of the police vehicle that was involved in the accident which claimed the lives of three people in Sivaganga district on November 11 have emerged. Sources said the insurance of the vehicle had expired in February 2018, while the fitness certificate had expired in May 2025. Attempts to get response from Sivaganga district police went futile.

P Prasath (28) of Chittampatti, his wife P Sathya (24) and their son P Thasvanth (4) died when they hit by a police vehicle driven by head constable S Balamurugan (48), attached to the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit in Sivaganga district. One more person who was also riding pillion Soneswari (28) sustained injuries and is admitted in hospital.

Family members of victims refused to accept the bodies for the second day on Thursday. Over the last two days, they have been staging protest near Government Rajaji Hospital where the bodies are kept after autopsy, demanding enhanced solatium, government job and visit by a minister.

On Thursday, Madurai administration officials held talks with them, it did not yield result. Following which, police detained them as traffic was affected, and released them later.