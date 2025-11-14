Portion of Suchindram temple tank wall in TN crashes during restoration work

KANNIYAKUMARI: A portion of the northwest wall of the Thanumalayan Swamy Temple tank (theppakulam) in Suchindram caved in on Thursday while restoration work was underway.

According to HR&CE officials, the department had been carrying out restoration and desilting work in the tank when the wall suddenly collapsed. Authorities immediately cordoned off the affected area to prevent any accidents.

Kanniyakumari MLA N Thalavai Sundaram, who inspected the site, said several houses were located close to the damaged wall and could be at risk if rainfall continues. He urged officials to commence restoration work on the wall without delay and sought clarification from the HR&CE department on the extent of desilting carried out within the tank.

Nagercoil Mayor R. Mahesh and representatives from various political parties also visited the spot to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari district recorded light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to official data, Chittar-I (17.2 mm), Sivalogam–Chittar-II (18.8 mm), and Thirparappu (17 mm) recorded moderate rainfall. Kannimar (15.2 mm), Kalial (15 mm), and Kuzhithurai (14.4 mm) also received similar levels of rain, while Aanaikidanku, Kottaram, Bhoothapandy, Balamore, Mambalathuraiyaru, and Pechiparai reported between 10 mm and 12.2 mm.