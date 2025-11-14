Streamlining drive yields results, Madras HC extends e-filing of reports across TN

MADURAI: Satisfied with the outcome of the exercise it had suggested to streamline e-filing of final reports, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has said that the solutions and best practices evolved during the exercise should be implemented in letter and spirit in all courts in Tamil Nadu.
Justice B Pugalendhi, while disposing of a petition seeking to quash an FIR, said prior to the exercise, the total number of final reports e-filed was 4,27,204 as on August 6, 2025, and it had risen to 4,62,680 as on October 7, 2025 which reflected active follow-up and rectification of procedural lapses. This was achievable through sustained monitoring and inter-departmental cooperation. The district-wise progress during this drive has shown measurable improvement, he said.
When the quash petition was taken up for hearing earlier, the judge found that the final report filed through e-filing had not yet been taken on file. The Judicial Magistrate of Vilathikulam, while explaining the delay, stated that the investigating officer (IO) was asked to resubmit the final report physically after rectifying the defects, which was taken on August 1, 2025. The judge noted that the judicial magistrate court did not follow the procedures properly, which defeated the object of digitisation.
To address the pendency of final reports, the judge initiated a coordinated one-time exercise as an interim measure. A joint team of police and Registry staff of Magistrate Courts held meetings at the district level, identified and carried out defect rectifications. A System Analyst from the high court was deputed to ensure that all stakeholders understood the e-filing process. This field-level support substantially reduced confusion and facilitated defect rectification.
Following the positive outcomes, the judge said monthly review meetings shall be convened by the heads of departments concerned and judicial officers to ensure continuous compliance with the exercise, and the reports of such reviews shall be forwarded to the Registrar (Judicial) of the bench.
Further, the judge suggested that the district registry staff who handle e-filing process should be given training, so that uniform procedures and digital handling practices are followed across all districts.