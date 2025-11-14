Tamil Nadu notifies single-window portal for building projects

CHENNAI: As per the amendment in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2025, that came into force earlier this year, the housing department has now notified the online portal for single window clearance of all development-related applications across the state.

The portal https://onlineppa.tn.gov.in will be the single-window for applications relating to land development, change of land use, and issuance of completion certificates under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

The mandatory shift to a unified digital platform is expected to standardise approval processes across municipal corporations, local bodies and planning authorities, replacing a patchwork of physical and partially online systems.

S Sridharan, CREDAI national executive committee member, and chairman of lyra properties PVT Ltd, said that non-high rise buildings and high rise buildings have already been brought under the ambit of online window portal. Now completion certificate and reclassification will also come online. The government should ensure that the software works without glitches.

While welcoming the move as a step towards transparency and a paperless regime, S Ramaprabhu, chairman of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and CMDA Committee of the Builders Association of India, said, “The government must fix a clear timeline for granting approvals - such as disposing of applications within 30 days.” He added that developers often face delays because district-level officials are not fully updated on the latest rules.

Implementation will require extensive back-end integration of local planning bodies, digitisation of legacy records and development of standard workflows to support end-to-end online processing.

The statewide single window is seen as a critical enabler for Tamil Nadu’s housing, industrial and infrastructure pipeline, offering a more predictable environment for developers and investors by reducing procedural inconsistencies across jurisdictions.