Tamil Nadu to launch genomic testing lab for cancer care

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish a state-of-the-art laboratory for genomic testing to strengthen cancer treatment in government hospitals and enable targeted therapy for patients.

According to government sources, this will be the first such facility to be set up by a state government anywhere in the country. The genomic testing lab will offer its services free of cost to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and at a nominal rate for people from economically weaker sections.

Genomic testing, increasingly used in private hospitals for personalised and targeted cancer therapy, costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on healthcare organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Dr N Ezhilan, MLA and member of the state planning commission, who contributed to formulating the project, said a site has been tentatively identified at TICEL Bio Park in Taramani for the facility. The lab is likely to function under a public-private partnership model.

The roundtable focused on ‘building a resilient care ecosystem and equitable access through sustainable financing in Tamil Nadu.’