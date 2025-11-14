Tamil Nadu to launch genomic testing lab for cancer care

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish a state-of-the-art laboratory for genomic testing to strengthen cancer treatment in government hospitals and enable targeted therapy for patients.
According to government sources, this will be the first such facility to be set up by a state government anywhere in the country. The genomic testing lab will offer its services free of cost to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and at a nominal rate for people from economically weaker sections.
Genomic testing, increasingly used in private hospitals for personalised and targeted cancer therapy, costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on healthcare organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Dr N Ezhilan, MLA and member of the state planning commission, who contributed to formulating the project, said a site has been tentatively identified at TICEL Bio Park in Taramani for the facility. The lab is likely to function under a public-private partnership model.
The roundtable focused on ‘building a resilient care ecosystem and equitable access through sustainable financing in Tamil Nadu.’
Genomic analysis can help enable targeted treatment
Dr Ezhilan said the project is still in its preliminary stage, and regional genomic laboratories could be developed in different parts of the state in the next phase. In addition to cancer testing, the lab will also offer tests prior to organ transplants, screening for rare genetic disorders in children, and immunology investigations at nominal cost.
“These services are currently available only in private hospitals, forcing even poor patients to spend heavily from their pockets,” he said.
Explaining the significance of genomic testing, J Jayashree, Programme Officer (Cancer Care), National Health Mission, said, “Through genomic analysis, we can identify the gene mutation and its extent, so that targeted treatment can be provided.
This also helps reduce the side effects of chemotherapy.” Experts at the discussion called for the creation of a dedicated cancer care fund in Tamil Nadu to improve access to life-saving therapies and bridge treatment gaps across the state.
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steady rise in cancer incidence, with an estimated 113.2 cases per one lakh population and over one lakh new cases every year, a nearly 5% increase over the past decade. Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Coimbatore districts report the highest caseloads, with breast, cervical, oral, and gastrointestinal cancers being the most prevalent.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the ‘Women Wellness on Wheels’ initiative to provide cancer screening for women. The first mobile unit was inaugurated in Kancheepuram district. According to an official release, women will be screened for cervical, breast, and oral cancers, as well as for diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, and heart diseases near their residences. Each vehicle is equipped with a digital mammography machine and a semi-auto analyser.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the programme was launched under the cancer prevention and care programme. “Each mobile unit costs Rs 1.10 crore, and Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for 38 districts. The facility will be extended to other districts subsequently,” he said.