Tiruchy city’s fetish for fancy number brings RTOs Rs 3.6-crore moolah in ten months

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy's fascination with fancy vehicle registration numbers shows no signs of slamming the brakes as the city's three regional transport offices (RTOs) have till October this year collected nearly Rs 3.65 crore in special number plate fee. The fee collection in the RTOs was Rs 3.71 crore for all of 2024. According to data from the transport department, 2,910 vehicles have received fancy numbers so far this year.

Of these, 550 registrations were at the Tiruchy East RTO, 1,365 at the West RTO, and 995 at the Srirangam RTO. The West RTO leads in revenue, collecting Rs 2.05 crore, followed by Rs 95 lakh from Srirangam and Rs 65.50 lakh from the East office. Last year, 2,940 vehicles were allotted fancy numbers across the three RTOs through auction, bringing in Rs 3.71 crore - including 481 from East and 1,444 from West.

Officials noted that the Tiruchy West RTO, which carries the registration code TN45, consistently records the highest number of fancy number bookings. Despite the existence of additional codes such as TN48 (Srirangam) and TN81 (Tiruchy East), most vehicle owners still prefer the TN45 tag, widely regarded as a symbol of local pride. Traditional favourites like 0001, 007 and 9999 remain. According to M Pradakshan, sales manager at a car showroom in Tiruchy, the demand for fancy numbers has expanded across all buyer categories.