Bihar polls results dim TVK's hopes of Congress alliance in TN

CHENNAI: The huge setback faced by the Congress in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday has turned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rose-tinted hope of forging an alliance with the grand old party for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections an even more distant dream, if not an impossibility.

TVK functionaries TNIE spoke to said the national party is now unlikely to explore an alternative of leaving the DMK-led alliance with a proven track record since 2019 and join hands with the TVK that is yet to be tested in the electoral field.

Following Vijay’s recent public appeal for forming a coalition government after 2026, a section of Congress MLAs, MPs and district-level functionaries, some of whom were unhappy with the present TNCC leadership, had shown interest in TVK, sensing the possibility of contesting more seats and even securing cabinet berths.

A senior state-level TVK functionary told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that the party had been confident of the Congress exploring a partnership with TVK until last week.

“Multiple surveys commissioned by our leadership through established agencies show that TVK enjoys nearly 26% public support. Even after the Karur stampede, our support base did not fall. For a three-cornered contest (between DMK, AIADMK and TVK alliances), this is a strong position,” he said.