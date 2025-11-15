CM Stalin knows he will lose if only genuine voters are allowed to vote: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of spreading slander against the principal opposition party out of fear of defeat of his party (DMK) in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Palaniswami, in a post on X, said, “The CM is spreading slander against us, realising that he will certainly face defeat if only genuine voters are allowed to vote (in the forthcoming Assembly election).”

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Palaniswami said the AIADMK demands that bogus voters, deceased persons, those who have changed their address, and duplicate votes must be identified and removed from the electoral rolls, so that only genuine voters are able to cast their vote.

The AIADMK leader directed the party functionaries to monitor whether the booth-level officers (BLOs) are carrying out the aforementioned exercise properly.

“If these officers act in favour of the ruling DMK, complaints must be lodged with the higher officials concerned,” he said in the post.

Palaniswami alleged that there are reports of DMK members engaging in covert operations in the SIR works in collusion with some BLOs. The AIADMK leader, in the post, asked the party office-bearers to thwart such irregularities.

He also said the booth-level agents (BLA-2) of the AIADMK should visit every household and ensure that the filled-out applications are duly handed over to the BLOs. “They must remain alert to ensure that no genuine voter is left out. The district secretaries and district in-charges should monitor whether our party’s booth agents are carrying out these tasks properly,” he said in the post.