CM Stalin slams AIADMK for backing SIR in SC; says party ‘mortgaged to Delhi’

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said it is shameful that the AIADMK filed a case in the Supreme Court in favour of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

While addressing his party functionaries at his Kolathur Assembly constituency during an event titled ‘En Vakkuchavadi, Vetri Vakkuchavadi’ on Friday, the CM said, “If they continue like this, the AIADMK will be reduced from the opposition party to a fringe party.”

Stalin said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is leading protests against the SIR” in her state. Similarly, in Kerala, both the ruling CPM and the opposition are united against the SIR and also adopted a resolution in their state Assembly, he added.

“But in TN, the opposition party (AIADMK) has mortgaged itself to Delhi and accepted the SIR. While all the parties in the state have filed case in the Supreme Court against it, the AIADMK has filed a case supporting the SIR, which is shameful,” the CM said.

He appealed to the party cadre to work hard in their booths and help the people fill out the enumeration forms.