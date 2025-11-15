Coimbatore ambulance convoy escorts Kerala patient 185 km; helps save his life after severe eye injury

COIMBATORE: This critical medical emergency rescue had all the trappings of a Bollywood potboiler.

Just like the security escort vehicles provided by the police for VIPs, a convoy of four private ambulances from Coimbatore escorted another one carrying a critically injured elderly patient from Kerala and ensured his safe transport to a hospital in the city.

In coordination with the local police, the rescue team comprising five ambulance drivers managed to bypass the regular traffic and save the life of the patient by reaching the hospital in time.

The 75-year-old patient had sustained a severe eye injury from an iron rod. He was referred to a private eye hospital near the Coimbatore airport. On Friday, an ambulance set off from Kerala towards Coimbatore with the injured man. The situation was shared in the “Emergency Escort” group, created by ambulance drivers in Coimbatore to assist during such critical situations.

Upon learning that the ambulance was approaching via Walayar, the team of four private ambulances proceeded to accompany the Kerala ambulance.