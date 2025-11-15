Coimbatore ambulance convoy escorts Kerala patient 185 km; helps save his life after severe eye injury

COIMBATORE: This critical medical emergency rescue had all the trappings of a Bollywood potboiler.
Just like the security escort vehicles provided by the police for VIPs, a convoy of four private ambulances from Coimbatore escorted another one carrying a critically injured elderly patient from Kerala and ensured his safe transport to a hospital in the city.
In coordination with the local police, the rescue team comprising five ambulance drivers managed to bypass the regular traffic and save the life of the patient by reaching the hospital in time.
The 75-year-old patient had sustained a severe eye injury from an iron rod. He was referred to a private eye hospital near the Coimbatore airport. On Friday, an ambulance set off from Kerala towards Coimbatore with the injured man. The situation was shared in the “Emergency Escort” group, created by ambulance drivers in Coimbatore to assist during such critical situations.
Upon learning that the ambulance was approaching via Walayar, the team of four private ambulances proceeded to accompany the Kerala ambulance.
“We received this medical emergency call from our Kerala counterparts on Friday around 10.30 am. We were told the patient was from Wandoor in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He was brought in a private ambulance with a bleeding injury to his right eye after it was pierced by an iron rod. We were asked to assist the ambulance in reaching its destination swiftly and to keep him conscious as well. We escorted the ambulance from Walayar to help avoid the usual traffic,” said S Prabath, an ambulance driver from Singanallur in Coimbatore, who was part of the effort.
Three ambulances led the way in front of the Kerala ambulance, clearing the route, while one ambulance followed behind for safety.
Altogether, the patient covered a distance of 185 km (from Kerala to the Kovai hospital) in just two and a half hours. The rescue team helped the Kerala ambulance cover 50 km within Coimbatore.
“The patient was admitted to the hospital in time. After receiving treatment, he was transferred to another private hospital in Kovilpalayam. While we were able to save his life, he lost his vision,” Prabath added.