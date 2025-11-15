DMK attempted to stall SIR to protect invalid voters: EPS

SALEM: Backing the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused the DMK of attempting to stall the process to protect thousands of invalid and duplicate voter entries across Tamil Nadu.

He said the problem was most severe in constituencies under the Greater Chennai Corporation, where "close to 50,000 invalid or duplicate names" remained on the rolls, while every other Assembly constituency in the State continued to carry several thousands.

Speaking to reporters at the Salem airport, Palaniswami said the revision exercise was crucial to remove the names of deceased persons, those who had migrated, and duplicate voters who continued to appear on lists for years. He criticised what he called "intentional administrative lethargy" in multiple districts and alleged that some officials were slowing down work.

Palaniswami also accused district election officials of appointing inadequately trained Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in confusion among residents.

In some places, he said, BLOs struggled to explain the forms or guide people through the process. "If the same officials can distribute voter slips in just five days before every election, why can't they complete SIR work in one month?" he asked, pointing out that elections themselves from notification to counting are completed within 30 days.