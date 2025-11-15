DMK controlling SIR officials in TN, alleges state BJP chief Nagenthran

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Officials carrying out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu are under the control of the DMK , BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran told reporters at the BJP’s district office on Friday.

The officials, Nagenthran alleged, were indirectly forced to carry out the exercise along with DMK branch secretaries. The officials were under the control of the DMK, Nagenthran alleged, adding that he has sent a complaint to the Election Commission in this regard.

Talking about Congress leaders’ allegation that the Election Commission stood with NDA which led to the alliance’s victory in Bihar, Nagenthran asked whether the poll panel stood with the DMK alliance in 2021? Nagenthran said Bihar election results showed that the state people recognised the present regime and are celebrating the victory of BJP.

Addressing a meeting in Virudhunagar, Nagenthran said the state and central governments must work together for development. The state is maintaining a difference with the Centre, which is the reason why central schemes are not reaching the state.