DVAC books 10 Anna university officials, four colleges in ‘ghost faculty’ scam

DVAC has also named as accused professor S Marichamy, who was found to be on the rolls of 11 colleges, and professors Y Ravikumar and S Kannan, who were found on the rolls of two colleges each. DVAC said that AU’s inspection report found Ravikumar to be working for Prathyusha College and Venkateshwara College of Engineering and Technology in Thiruvallur, while Kannan was found to be on the payrolls of Madha Engineering College in Kancheepuram and Kathir College in Coimbatore. These four institutions have also been named in the FIR.

The agency has not named R Velraj, the then Vice-chancellor of AU in the FIR. DVAC had sought permission from Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi to probe him, but he had denied approval. After the state government suspended Velraj on July 31, his retirement day, the governor had revoked the suspension.

The FIR noted that 34 fulltime faculty of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College and 33 faculty of TJ Institute of Technology were found to be working with other colleges as fulltime faculty at the same time in 2023-24. AU officials failed to scrutinise these aspects though it was part of the university’s mandate under AICTE norms. The permission to register the case against university officials was given on May 26, the DVAC FIR said.

Faculty duplication in 224 of 480 colleges

The DVAC in its FIR said duplication of faculty was seen in 224 of the 480 engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu in 2023-24, and 353 individuals were counted as working as fulltime faculty members in more than one engineering college