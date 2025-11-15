Krishnagiri man gets double life term for killing son, mother over intercaste marriage

KRISHNAGIRI: A 53-year-old man was sentenced to two life sentences by a Krishnagiri court on Friday for 'honour' killings.

The Krishnagiri Principal and sessions court sentenced 53-year-old P Dhandapani, a native of Arunapathy village near Uthangarai taluk for the murder of his son and mother over his son's intercaste marriage with a dalit girl.

Dhandapani, a caste Hindu had opposed his son D Subash's marriage to dalit girl S Anusuya (27) from Ariyalur district three years ago.

"In 2023, while Subash was working in a textile company he came into contact with Anusuya and the couple got married in March 2023. However, Dhandapani had opposed the union, while Dhandapani's mother P Kannammal (65) had supported her grandson's choice," say police.

In April 2023, Dhandapani invited the couple to his home in Arunapathy in the guise of reconciliation. But the next day Dhandapani hacked Subash to death while he was asleep. Kannammal, who attempted to rescue her grandson, was also hacked to death.

While Anusuya tried to escape, she was also hacked and left for dead. Anusuya was later rescued and rushed to the Krishnagiri government hospital and later transferred to the Dharmapuri Medical College hospital where she survived after treatment.