Man arrested for pouring hot water on 16-year-old son in TN's Erode

ERODE: A man was arrested for pouring hot water on his 16-year-old son at TN Palayam in Erode.

Investigation revealed that the father, who was an alcoholic, had been continuously harassing the boy. The accused was identified as Parameshwaran (44) of Kattu Veethi near TN Palayam.

Police said Parameswaran is a wage labourer. His wife had separated about 10 years ago and married another man. The couple’s son Udayakumar lives with his grandmother and studies in Class 10 at a government school in Bangalapudur near TN Palayam.

Udayakumar is a kabaddi player and practises with his team every day at a temple ground nearby. Parameswaran, who did not like this, often tortured the boy, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, they added.

“On Thursday morning, when Udayakumar was getting ready for school, his slipper broke and he tried to sew it. Parameshwaran, who came there then, told his son to fill the bathroom water tank to take a bath.

Udayakumar responded that he would sew the slipper and then fill the tank. Angered, Parameshwaran verbally abused Udayakumar. The former took water that Udayakumar’s grandmother was boiling to cook rice and poured it on his son’s back,” police further said. The boy suffered severe burn injuries.