Met department issues heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, adjoining districts for November 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for November 17, forecasting widespread showers across Chennai and several adjoining districts, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, an upper-air cyclonic circulation currently lies over south Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level. This system is expected to steer moist winds towards Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for renewed rainfall activity across the state.

For November 17, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two locations across TN, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over a wide belt of districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

This marks a significant strengthening of the northeast monsoon after a subdued phase till now this month. Chennai, which recorded only light rain over the past 24 hours, is expected to see more intense spells. Several coastal and delta districts, many of which remain in seasonal rainfall deficit, are also expected to gain from the upcoming wet spell.