Railway reduces sleeper coaches in second Mumbai-bound express train

CHENNAI: Nearly 18 months after reducing the number of sleeper coaches from five to two in the Chennai Central-CSMT Mumbai Express (22159/60), the Central Railway has now cut the sleeper coach count in another Mumbai-bound train — Chennai Egmore-CSMT (Mumbai) Superfast Express (22157/58) — from eight to five, as part of the transition from conventional ICF coaches to LHB coaches.

The railway authorities have issued orders formalising these changes.

As per the revised coach composition, which will come into effect from January 16, 2026, the total number of sleeper berths will reduce from 576 to 400, while the number of AC two-tier coaches will increase from one to two. The cut in sleeper coaches will force passengers to pay two to four times more for end-to-end travel. For instance, while a sleeper berth from Chennai to Mumbai costs Rs 600, a third AC berth costs Rs 1,600 and a second AC berth Rs 2,230.

Besides, as the Chennai-Salem Express is operated using the same rake as the Chennai Egmore-CSMT Mumbai Express, the change will also result in a reduction in the number of sleeper coaches for the Salem Express. The revised coach composition will include five sleeper coaches, three third AC coaches, two second AC coaches and four general coaches.