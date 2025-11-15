Railway reduces sleeper coaches in second Mumbai-bound express train

CHENNAI: Nearly 18 months after reducing the number of sleeper coaches from five to two in the Chennai Central-CSMT Mumbai Express (22159/60), the Central Railway has now cut the sleeper coach count in another Mumbai-bound train — Chennai Egmore-CSMT (Mumbai) Superfast Express (22157/58) — from eight to five, as part of the transition from conventional ICF coaches to LHB coaches.
The railway authorities have issued orders formalising these changes.
As per the revised coach composition, which will come into effect from January 16, 2026, the total number of sleeper berths will reduce from 576 to 400, while the number of AC two-tier coaches will increase from one to two. The cut in sleeper coaches will force passengers to pay two to four times more for end-to-end travel. For instance, while a sleeper berth from Chennai to Mumbai costs Rs 600, a third AC berth costs Rs 1,600 and a second AC berth Rs 2,230.
Besides, as the Chennai-Salem Express is operated using the same rake as the Chennai Egmore-CSMT Mumbai Express, the change will also result in a reduction in the number of sleeper coaches for the Salem Express. The revised coach composition will include five sleeper coaches, three third AC coaches, two second AC coaches and four general coaches.
For operational reasons, the Central Railway has so far been running the train with 18 ICF coaches, which has now been replaced with 16 LHB coaches. “If the rake is transferred to Southern Railway, then the zone may increase the total number of coaches to 22, which would allow the addition of more sleeper coaches,” rail enthusiast Naveen Chandar said.
At present, the Chennai-Mumbai route has four daily trains. The two trains operating between Chennai and LTT Mumbai continue to have eight sleeper coaches. However, the number of sleeper coaches in the Chennai Central-CSMT Mumbai Express was reduced to two in February last year when the conventional ICF rake was replaced with an LHB rake, forcing passengers to spend more for end-to-end travel.
“Many passengers are opting for AC coaches now because sleeper coaches are often occupied by unreserved or general passengers. This section needs a Vande Bharat Sleeper or a Rajdhani Express for daily operations. At the same time, there must be an option for the general public to travel in sleeper class at an affordable fare of Rs 600,” S Vimal Nadar, a native of Thoothukudi.
When contacted, a Southern Railway official said that the rake belongs to the Central Railway. “Any decision regarding the transfer of the rake from one zone to another must be taken by the Railway Board,” the official added.