Rains set to return to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; delta districts likely to receive heavy showers

Following a brief respite, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are set to receive rain over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

For Chennai, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in a few areas during the next 24 hours.

The bulletin issued by the weather office located in Chennai stated that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

It also predicted thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places.

In an X post, Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that the active phase of the Northeast Monsoon is set to begin for Tamil Nadu, attributing it to the Equatorial Rossby (ER) Wave.