Road caves in, creates massive crater in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Chaos unfolded on Sathyamangalam Road near Saravanampatti on Thursday night after a massive crater formed when the road suddenly caved in, triggered by a burst in the Pillur Scheme II main pipeline.

The unexpected collapse even swallowed an earthmover that had arrived for emergency repair works, compounding the challenge for authorities.

According to official sources, a 1,000 mm diameter pipeline, nearly one metre wide and around six metres long, running beneath the busy stretch burst due to an abrupt surge in water pressure.

The pipeline, which carries water from Viswasapuram near Kappi Kadai junction to Gandhipark, had remained unused for the past four to five days because water supply under the Pillur scheme was suspended owing to maintenance at Kundha Dam. Repair works resumed through the night despite the difficult conditions caused by the flooding and unstable ground.